German Green candidate pushes back on copying allegations

BERLIN (AP) — The environmentalist Greens’ candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany’s September election has pushed back against claims that she copied from others in a newly published book, the latest complication to hit her campaign. The Greens led many polls after Annalena Baerbock, 40, was nominated in April to make the party’s first run for the chancellery. But more recent surveys show Merkel’s center-right Union bloc taking the lead. The Greens have taken heat from opponents in recent weeks over a string of missteps.