GOP candidate’s private equity resume draws scrutiny in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Glenn Youngkin amassed a personal fortune estimated at more than $300 million as a senior executive at the giant private equity firm known as the Carlyle Group. As the Republican candidate in Virginia’s upcoming governor’s race, he’s avoided talking about his business career in detail while casting himself as a successful businessman who spent decades “building businesses and creating jobs.” But heading into Youngkin’s November matchup against former Democratic Gov. Terry McCauliffe, some of Carlyle’s deals could become a political liability. They involve mobile home parks, nursing homes, auto parts manufacturers, energy companies and even a business that produces “less-lethal” weapons used by governments that cracked down on democracy advocates.