Hot June sets up a hot start to July!

Record warm June!

Yesterday, La Crosse reached 90 degrees for the 14th time in June. The majority of days were above normal and we finished the month with an average temperature of 76.6 degrees. That puts June of 2021 at the top of the list as the warmest June on record. There were 5 record highs and 4 record warm lows set during the month. We finished the month on a steamy note and July is headed for more 90 degree heat in just a couple of days.

Lower humidity meant comfortable weather today…

Highs today managed to hit the 80s today, but an easterly wind tapped into slightly drier air, and it felt less muggy. That’s a trend that will continue for Friday, but the weekend will develop more steamy higher humidity conditions. Highs will reach into the 90s in many areas and dew points will reach closer to 70 degrees. Take it slow as you celebrate the holiday weekend, and be sure to stay hydrated!

Drier weather into the weekend…

Plenty of sunshine will greet the weekend weather picture and rain chances are going to stay well south of the Upper Midwest!

Rain possibilities return early next week…

A series of weak low pressure areas will move in for Monday through Wednesday and there will be a chance of showers and t-storms, but they won’t likely be all-day affairs.

Medium range outlook…

The 8 to 14 day outlook which takes us through the first couple weeks of July is looking to be warmer than average, so 90 degree heat would seem likely at times.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen season is over, but mold counts will run a bit medium to high. Weed pollen season is next on the list, but the counts are low for now.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden