Israeli troops put AP photographer in danger during clashes

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli soldiers held an Associated Press photographer against his will during clashes in the occupied West Bank earlier this week, in a spot where Palestinian protesters were hurling stones and the troops were firing tear gas and rubber-coated bullets. The Israeli military said the photographer interfered with an operation and was detained after ignoring soldiers’ requests to move. It said soldiers moved him behind a barrier to protect him. The photographer says he was held as a human shield during the clashes and was struck by one of the stones thrown by the demonstrators. The AP says it is “unacceptable” that he was held in such circumstances.