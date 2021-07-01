Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge says a woman convicted of stabbing her classmate to please the Slender Man character in 2014 can be released from a mental health facility. Nineteen-year-old Anissa Weier asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, arguing she was no longer a threat to anyone. Bohren agreed during a hearing Thursday and ordered her released, pending preparation of a release plan. He gave state officials 60 days to draw up the plan. Weier will be held at the facility at least until a Sept. 10 hearing.