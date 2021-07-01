Skip to Content

Los Angeles passes measure limiting homeless encampments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has passed a sweeping anti-camping measure that will severely limit widespread homeless encampments that have become an eyesore across the city. The measure passed Thursday was billed as a humane way to get people off streets and restore access to public spaces in the city with the nation’s second-largest homeless population. It wouldn’t be enforced until someone has turned down shelter. If requires a second vote later this month. Homeless advocates says there aren’t enough beds to house the homeless, and it will be impossible for people on the street to comply. 

Associated Press

