Mayo Clinic Health System ending COVID testing and vaccination site in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System is ending its specific locations for testing and vaccinating for COVID-19 at its facilities in Southwest Wisconsin.

MCHS made the announcement Thursday.

July 6 is the last day for COVID-19 testing and vaccination at the former Occupational Health Building on the La Crosse Campus.

Drive-up testing in Sparta ended on June 30.

Starting July 1, symptomatic and travel testing, along with vaccinations take place in all primary care departments according to MCHS. Pre-procedural testing happens in procedural departments.

In all cases, appointments are required.

The move comes as the number of cases of COVID-19 decreases and rates of vaccinations increase. MCHS said in a statement that the number of people coming for both has decreased to the point where dedicated staff aren't required anymore.

“We would like to say thank you to our community for everyone’s efforts to help manage this pandemic. Without their diligence in masking and social distancing, testing and getting the vaccine, we wouldn’t be at this point,” said Kevin Fitzgerald, M.D., family physician in the statement.

Mayo patients are asked to go through their Patient Online Services account or mobile app to schedule a vaccination appointment. Those without an account can contact their primary care provider or call the nurse triage line at 507-293-9525.