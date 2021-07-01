Pelosi names Cheney to panel investigating Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and seven Democrats to a new select committee to investigate the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, will lead the panel.

The new committee will investigate what went wrong when hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol, hunted for lawmakers and interrupted the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

Cheney is a Wyoming congresswoman and she says she's “honored” to serve on the committee and that “Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814.”