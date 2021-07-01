Meghan McCain says she’s quitting ‘The View’ in late July

NEW YORK (AP) — Conservative firebrand Meghan McCain says that she’s quitting ABC’s daytime talk show ‘The View’ after four years. She’s been doing the show remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, like the other hosts, and said she doesn’t want to leave her Washington area home, husband and baby when the show’s New York studio opens up. Her outspoken views, in a forum where she’s usually outnumbered, have led to verbal fireworks and compelling television on ‘The View,’ which has done well in the ratings. McCain says she’s not leaving until the end of the July, telling her co-hosts that ‘if you want to fight a little more, we have four more weeks.’