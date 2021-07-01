Mexican migrants sent home a record $4.5 billion in May

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican migrants living abroad sent home a record money in May, topping $4.5 billion per month for the first time. Mexico’s central bank said Thursday that March, April and May all set new records. Just one year after migrants set a record by breaking the $4 billion per month mark in March 2020, they now regularly send more than $4 billion. Only January and February, traditionally slow months for remittances, fell below that mark. May is a traditionally high month because of Mother’s Day. The $19.2 billion sent in the first five months of 2021 is 21.7% more than during the same period of 2020.