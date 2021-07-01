Walz celebrates budget as House leaders credit ‘win-wins’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is celebrating the completion of a $52 billion state budget and new milestones in Minnesota’s fight against COVID-19. Walz held a ceremonial signing Thursday of copies of the big budget bills that the Legislature sent him just hours before the old budget expired. As of Thursday, 70% of Minnesotans 18 and older had received at least their first vaccine shots. Walz says Minnesota is only the second Midwestern state to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% by July 4. Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman credits a search for “win-wins” with Senate Republicans for the special session’s accomplishments.