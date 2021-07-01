Minnesota House debate bogs down on finishing $52B budget

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature worked into the early hours Thursday in an effort to finish off a $52 billion, two-year budget. The final remaining legislation was a tax bill that needed approval first in the House, then the Senate. The Senate on Wednesday evening passed the K-12 education funding bill 65-0 and sent it to Gov. Tim Walz. He hand-delivered the signed bill to Secretary of State Steve Simon, and signed three other budget bills, to avert the lingering threat of partial state government shutdown. The House debate on the tax bill bogged down amid a partisan fight over the details of unwinding the governor’s emergency powers.