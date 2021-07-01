Montana man reunites with puppy after bear attack in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Montana man has been reunited with his 14-week-old border collie who took off after the owner was attacked by a bear in Alaska’s Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. Jason Umbriaco was bitten twice when he was surprised by the bear and two cubs while hiking with his dog Buckley on Sunday. The bear broke off the attack and left, allowing Umbriaco to summon help. He was able to walk, but Buckley was gone. At the hospital, an employee heard about Buckley and posted photos of the missing dog. A woman in Anchorage had found the dog, and Umbriaco and Buckley were soon reunited.