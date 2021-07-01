More details emerge about death of two-year-old hit by train

LUBLIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Tragedy in the town of Lublin Tuesday night, after a two-year-old boy was struck and killed by a train.

Taylor County Sheriff's officials say they're investigating but are facing changing stories into exactly what happened.

"We have some conflicting reports whether it was an 11-year-old family member or a baby-sitter or whether the parents had the child, there are conflicting reports. So obviously we want to know why the child was unattended and who was supposed to be in charge of the child at the time," said Sheriff Larry Woebbeking, Taylor County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say this isn't the first time they've had calls come in about kids in the area either being too close to, or even on the tracks.

"Make sure that your children are well cared for, know their whereabouts. Check on them when they're outside it's the summer months, I don't care if you're in a small village or a bigger city, kids should not be left unattended for any great amount of time," Woebbeking said.

Officials say the child wasn't necessarily in the middle of the tracks, but right next to them.

According to law enforcement the train did try to stop but it couldn't in time.

The train didn't appear to be going faster than normal, but they say they don't know if the conductor sounded a horn or not.

"I have not been informed of any wrongdoing on behalf of the train in terms of speed or any type of things they may have done wrong. I think they acted from the reports I'm receiving and at this early stage in the investigation they acted appropriately," Woebbeking said.

According to the sheriff, the decision as to if any charges will be filed is yet to be determined, as the investigation taking place is still in the early stages.