New records and a new month

Yesterday reached 90 degrees for the 14th time just in the month of June. This will round the month off with an average temperatures of 76.6 degrees. That makes this year the warmest June ever.

Under high-pressure influence, Wisconsin will get a few days of relief. Light northerly winds with more comfortable dew points will make for enjoyable sunshine. Highs will reach the mid-80s so make sure to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.

Tomorrow will be the most comfortable but still average day under mostly sunny skies. But the comfortable weather does not last.

By Saturday the region will tap into southwesterly winds. This will quickly bring back the scorching heat and humidity. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday touch the 90s with abundant sunshine.

Then a run at the 90s will continue early next week. Yet, there is a moderate chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett