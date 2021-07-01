Newsom’s gamble: Recall win could hinge on jobs, virus cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has scheduled a Sept. 14 recall election that could oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. The date was set by the state’s lieutenant governor after election officials certified that enough valid petition signatures had been turned in to qualify the election for the ballot. The date represents a gamble for Democrats, after the Legislature opened the way for a late-summer election as Newsom’s standing with the public improved. It had been widely expected to be in the fall. Republican candidate John Cox says Newsom’s allies “have done their best to manipulate the election date” but predicted the governor would lose.