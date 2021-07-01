Oscars invite Steven Yeun, Issa Rae, others to join Academy

Steven Yeun, Nathan Lane, Issa Rae, Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Laverne Cox are among the artists being invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization that puts on the Oscars said Thursday that 395 film industry professionals, 46% of whom are women and 39% from an underrepresented group, have been invited to join the 2021 class. If they accept, which most do, they will have voting privileges at next year’s Oscars. Diversity and inclusion continue to be a main priority for the film academy, though the number of invitees also dropped steeply this year in an effort to, “Steady future growth.”