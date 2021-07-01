Police give advice to those coming to Riverfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police share some advice to people headed down to Riverside Park for this year's Riverfest celebration.

Due to the high demand for parking, the department suggests using the many ramps downtown when possible and walking to Riverside Park.

Also, alcohol shouldn't leave the beer tent area on the fest grounds. They advise people should drink responsibly.

Likewise, leave the fireworks at home and to the professionals who will again provide a show this year on the 4th.

The recommend people respect one another and to simply enjoy the experience.

"Take your time, plan ahead, and just be mindful," said Sgt. Cory Brandl of the La Crosse Police Dept. "We have a shared responsibility to be safe down here, whether you're walking to and from Riverfest or you're at Riverfest. We just want to share that responsibilty so that everyone can enjoy it."

Police say while Riverfest is an opportunity to enjoy the city, please keep safety in mind.