Portion of 2nd St. closing in downtown La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In support of the La Crosse Center expansion project, a part of the street in front of the center is closing for a few months to vehicle traffic.

Deputy Director of Engineering and Public Works Matthew Gallager said the work begins on Tuesday, July 6. The portion of 2nd Street between Jay Street and Pearl Street, including the intersections, close as stage one of a two-stage construction project.

The city is doing roadway reconstruction near the La Crosse Center as well as minor underground utility work. The project calls for improved pedestrian safety and accessibility and to accommodate a future two-way urban cycle track.

When the second stage begins in early August, access to Jay and Pearl streets will be restored according to the city. At that time, 2nd Street through the Main St. intersection up to the south side of State St. closes.

The city said pedestrian access is open throughout the project. Traffic signals at State St. also remain operational during that time.

They recommend alternate routes to accessing Front Street via King Street and Vine Street.

Streets are anticipated to reopen to vehicle traffic by Labor Day weekend.