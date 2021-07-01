Skip to Content

Victim identified in Oneida County fatal shooting

1:57 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials have identified a woman who was found fatally shot in Oneida County. Authorities say 26-year-old Hannah R. Miller, from the Rhinelander area, was found Wednesday lying along a road near Highway 8 in the Town of Pelican. A preliminary investigation has zeroed in on a 30-year male suspect who was believed to be driving a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plates. Authorities say the suspect could still be armed and should not be approached.

Associated Press

