Turkey lifts most pandemic restrictions as new cases plateau

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey has eased nearly all pandemic restrictions on businesses and events, and lifted nighttime and Sunday curfews amid a drop in new infections. An interior ministry circular said restaurants and wedding parties no longer have to limit numbers of guests but must still abide by social distancing rules. Only hookah shops are still closed. Concerts and festivals can go ahead indoors and outdoors but music must end by midnight even though there is no longer a nighttime curfew. Restrictions for public transport with passenger and age limits have also been curtailed. But the threat remains with cases hovering around a 7-day average of about 5,500 per day and the risk of the highly-infections delta variant spreading.