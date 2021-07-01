UW Health expert shares tips on how you can stay safe around fireworks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Although the Fourth of July can be a fun holiday, it can also be dangerous, as some residents handle their own fireworks.

According to officials, there were about 10,000 firework-related injuries in 2019. Josh Ross, Chief Medical Officer at American Family Children's Hospital, stated most can be serious.

Ross said he's seen everything from hand and finger injuries, to eye and facial wounds. He believes the best way residents can avoid these accidents is to simply leave the show up to the professionals.

"Go to a fireworks show in your local community and then the safety aspects are pretty much taken care of," said Ross.

However, if community members are still planning on launching their own fireworks, Ross stated there are a few key safety tips they should follow.

"Don't light more than one at a time, don't keep them in your pocket, don't throw them at each other, and don't hold them in your hand," said Ross. "Kind of a lot of common sense, but we really want to make sure that you're paying attention to safety so that you don't find yourself in the emergency department."

Additionally, Ross stressed the fact that only sober adults should be lighting off fireworks, keeping in mind any children that are around. Instead of playing with fireworks or sparklers, kids can use glow sticks as a safe, fun alternative.

He also advised residents to have a bucket of water close by to ensure they are prepared. Lastly, when disposing of fireworks, Ross suggested individuals dunk them in water before throwing them in the garbage, to help avoid any possible fires.

If something does go wrong, Ross explained residents should first check that everyone is alright, before making sure the scene is safe with no fires. In the case of a burn injury, individuals must cool it down with water.

They can do so by lightly wrapping the area in a damp wash cloth or saran wrap. Depending on the severity of the injury, community members should then see a doctor or call 911.