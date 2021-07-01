Victim in Houska Park death investigation identified

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The victim in an incident at Houska Park Monday night who later died of his injuries is identified by La Crosse Police.

They said he is Cameron X. Baker, 33.

Officers were called to the park around 11:39 p.m. to the shelter area where they found Baker injured, but who passed away a short time later.

Police later arrested David A. Pearson, Jr. on charges of 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide and Felony Bail Jumping in connection with the incident. He's currently in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond following a court appearance on June 30. He'll return to court on July 7.

The department did not release information on how Baker died.

They did say in their statement Thursday that they did send their condolences to the family and friends of Baker.