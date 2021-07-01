VIRUS DIARY: The unfinished business of a funeral deferred

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As life returns to whatever normal will look like now, families will gather for the unfinished business of anniversaries, birthdays, and funerals. But closure comes hard when you were not able to say goodbye in person. As one writer anticipates a family memorial service, he is surely not alone in thinking that this particular life deserved better than to be remembered as one of more than a half-million Americans whose lives were taken by this terrible affliction.