Viterbo receives $1.3 million grant to improve mental health in rural communities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University plans to use a $1.3 million U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration grant to help improve access to mental health care.

The HRSA grant is meant to help students get their masters degrees in mental health counseling specifically to serve rural communities.

Viterbo University counselor education program director Debra Murray said people living with substance abuse and mental health issues in rural areas struggle to find counselors.

She said this grant will change that by increasing the number of licensed counselors available to provide qualified care in rural areas like Monroe, Vernon, Jackson, and Juneau counties.

"When mental health issues are there it complicates and compromises long term recovery," Murray said. "Can you imagine having to go in and tell somebody, 'Hello, my life is out of control,' and then be told, 'Oh yeah well we'll try to get to it. We can make an appointment in a couple weeks.' It's really easy for them to talk themselves out of that service."

Coulee Recovery Center executive director Cheryl Hancock said when people ask for help, they need it right away.

"It took a lot of courage and a lot of decisions for them to say 'I'm ready for recovery' and I think it's important that when they are ready we have someone that is there ready to help them," Hancock said. "If they aren't connected with someone that day they may be experiencing withdrawals those sorts of things or they may just decide, 'You know I'm trying and nobody's helping me.' So they go back and they may continue to use."

Hancock said more counselors will make access to help quicker.

Students in the clinical mental health counselor masters program work in the field for their last year. These students consist of current teachers, psychologists and attorneys who want to specialize in mental health care work.

Murray said the program hopes to partners with clinics or schools with integrated behavioral health care.