Voting rights ruling increases pressure on Democrats to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are facing renewed pressure to pass legislation that would protect voting rights after a Supreme Court ruling Thursday made it harder to challenge Republican efforts to limit ballot access. The 6-3 ruling on a case from Arizona was the second time in a decade that conservatives on the Supreme Court have weakened components of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. That’s a landmark Civil Rights-era law. But this opinion was released in a much different political climate. President Donald Trump’s lie that last year’s election was stolen has spurred Republicans to pass tougher rules on voting under the cloak of election integrity.