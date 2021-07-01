Watch what you like on streaming — assuming you can find it

As streaming services proliferate, it’s becoming more of a challenge to track down your favorite TV shows and blockbuster movies when streaming services can change up their offerings every month. That’s complicating life for those who know what they want to watch, but just don’t know where to locate it. For example, “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight” jumped around four different services in 12 months. Newer streaming entrants are clawing back content they created or own to bolster their own services. That confuses and frustrates some consumers who can’t always find what they want to watch.