What’s in a tag? Twitter revamps misinformation labels

After its labels on election-related misinformation became a regular sighting in the weeks leading up to and following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Twitter is now working on overhauling them in an attempt to make them more useful and easier to notice, among other things. Beginning Thursday, the company is taking comments from its U.S. users on the redesigns. Experts say such labels — used by Facebook as well — can be helpful, but they also allow social medias to avoid the more difficult work of content moderation, deciding whether or not to remove posts that spread conspiracies and falsehoods.