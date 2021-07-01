What’s new at Riverfest this year? Organizers share all you need to know

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Riverfest has returned to La Crosse.

While some changes have been implemented this year as part of their safety protocols, the community can expect the same amount of fun and celebration as in past years.

After having to cancel it last year, Riverfest organizers and the community couldn't be more excited for its return. Nick Bjerke has been a volunteer at Riverfest for 18 years. He said set up for the event takes about a week to do and they are happy to share it with the community.

"It's really hard to be excited about one thing but Randy Houser playing tonight is a big draw for all of us, even the workers here. We are looking forward to that and just having fun with friends and family, being outside, and being together again," said Bjerke.

It has been a staple of the La Crosse community since 1983 and after a tough year, he said it's fantastic to be back.

"It's vital for the community. Well beyond financial impacts and other things, it is something that every person desires and needs in their life to have a sense of togetherness and what better way to do it outside enjoying the summer weather," said Bjerke.

He said it is a celebration of all things beautiful in the La Crosse community.

"It's family entertainment, so there are beautiful families and friends that we all get together with. It's a beautiful countryside and a beautiful area to have it with the river and the bluffs and everything else. It's a celebration of our independence, the Fourth of July holiday, and everything that comes with that," said Bjerke.

This year people can expect to see a few different things than previous ones. Riverfest Treasurer Mike Schieber said they got rid of a lot of fencing they had in previous year to create a more open environment.

"With the COVID restrictions earlier in the year when we started planning and laying it out, we made the decision to remove all fencing and open things up so that it is a much more open environment and much more user friendly. People can grab a drink, grab a beverage, and move around," said Schieber.

In previous years, there was a food tent area but this year, they have food trucks.

"This year coming into fest, we found it a little harder to find food vendors that wanted to come in and set up in the tent area and with that, the food trucks are a popular item right now. We can get a lot of variety," said Schieber. "We've got the food trucks and we spread them out in a nice area so we can alleviate congestion around the food court."

He said his hope is that everyone can enjoy some time spent at Riverfest this year. It is open starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.