Wildfire consumes small British Columbia town that hit 121 F

LILLOOET, British Columbia (AP) — A wildfire that forced people to flee a small town in British Columbia that had set record high temperatures for Canada on three consecutive days is burning out of control as relatives desperately seek information on evacuees. The roughly 1,000 residents of Lytton had to abandon their homes with just a few minutes notice Wednesday evening, after searing the previous day under a record high of 121.2 F (49.6 C). The province’s public safety minister said Thursday afternoon that most homes and buildings in Lytton have been destroyed and some residents are unaccounted for. Several other fires are reported burning in the region as a heat wave baked western Canada.