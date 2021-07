At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses

TOKYO (AP) — Authorities in Japan say at least 19 people are missing after a powerful mudslide swept away rows of houses in Atami, west of Tokyo. Disaster management officials in Shizuoka prefecture in central Japan say the mudslide occurred Saturday morning in Atami, a town known for hot springs. At least 19 people are unaccounted for and rescue workers are searching for them. Heavy rain has been lashing across Japan since earlier this week.