Canada hunts for survivors of fire that destroyed small town

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Officials are hunting for any missing residents of a British Columbia town destroyed by wildfire, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered federal assistance. The roughly 1,000 residents of Lytton had to abandon their homes with just a few minutes notice Wednesday evening after suffering the previous day under a record high of 121.2 Fahrenheit (49.6 Celsius). Officials said Friday it’s unclear whether anyone remains in the village due to a lack of cell service and because it’s not safe to enter most of the area. In Ottawa, Trudeau pledged that the federal government will “help rebuild and help people come through this.”