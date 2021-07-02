Pilots rescued after cargo plane crashes in ocean off Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A cargo plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii early Friday and both people on board have been rescued. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the Boeing 737 in the water. A Coast Guard spokesperson said rescuers in a helicopter spotted the debris field and two people in the water around 2:30 a.m. One person was hoisted into the Coast Guard helicopter and taken to a hospital in critical condition. The Honolulu Fire Department rescued the other person who was is in serious condition. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.