Skip to Content

Death toll from Northwest heat wave expected to keep rising

New
10:22 pm National news from the Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Each day, more deaths are being linked to the heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest this past week. Medical staff who treated people overwhelmed by temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit say the toll from the extreme weather will keep creeping up. Hundreds of deaths are being investigated as heat related in Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia. The dangerous weather pattern began June 25 and only began to subside Tuesday. The head of a Seattle hospital’s emergency department says he expects to see more death reports based on conversations with other medical workers.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content