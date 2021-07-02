Dogs on display: Museum fetes 200 years of cartoon canines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The world’s largest cartoon museum is commemorating 200 years of dogs in comic strips, editorial cartoons, comic books and animation. “The Dog Show: Two Centuries of Canine Cartoons” is on display at Ohio State University’s Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum through October. The exhibit includes more than 100 canine characters, from Little Orphan Annie’s dog Sandy to Scooby-Doo to Santa’s Little Helper from The Simpsons. The genesis for the exhibit came when the late Brad Anderson, the creator of Marmaduke, donated his collection in 2018. Cartoonist and cartoon historian Brian Walker is exhibit curator. He says dogs’ eagerness and aim-to-please personalities make them good cartoon characters.