Easy meals for the campsite this weekend

(WXOW) - If you plan on camping this weekend or want a reason to create an easy clean-up meal, the Wisconsin Beef Council has just the meals.

Angie Horkan from the beef council showcased two different recipes involving tin-foil on Friday morning. They can be made either over the grill or over the campfire.

The first recipe is a butter garlic herb steak foil packet featuring hearty vegetables and that garlic herb butter mixture. You can find the full recipe right here.

Angie's second recipe she highlights is a classic foil packet beef and vegetable meal featuring beef pot roast chunks. Find that recipe right here.

Both recipes are open to interpretation. Add different vegetables or meats to your likening.

For more information and recipes, visit Wisconsin Beef Council (beeftips.com)