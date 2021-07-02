Expert in newspaper shooting case says gunman is autistic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A doctor says the man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper is autistic and has “persecutory delusional beliefs.” But a prosecutor criticized the doctor’s findings on Friday saying the report featured an error, omitted details and was overly dependent on what gunman Jarrod Ramos told him. Dr. Thomas Hyde is a neurologist and neuroscientist retained by defense attorneys. Ramos has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible for the mass shooting due to his mental health. A jury is hearing evidence to decide whether Ramos is criminally responsible and whether he should go to prison or a maximum-security mental health facility.