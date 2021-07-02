Blast at Romania’s biggest oil refinery kills 1, injures 4

BUCHAREST (AP) — Romanian authorities say an explosion at the country’s largest oil refinery outside the port city of Constanta has killed one person and injured at least four. Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the Navodari Petromidia plant next to the Black Sea. Officials said emergency services have airlifted the injured people away for treatment. The refinery operator, Rompetrol Rafinare, said the blaze was later “isolated and stabilized.” The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. An Interior Ministry statement urged residents at the nearby town of Navodari to close their windows because of the billowing smoke.