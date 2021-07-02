Firefighter’s daughter, 7, found in Florida condo rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Official say the body of a Miami firefighter’s 7-year-old daughter was recovered from the site of a South Florida condo collapse by the search and rescue team he had been assisting. The child was one of two victims found in the rubble of Champlain Towers South late Thursday, a week after the building partially collapsed. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Friday that the death toll now stands at 20, with 128 people still considered missing in the wreckage. Officials said the firefighter voluntarily joined the search, hoping he could help find his daughter and others still missing in the wreckage.