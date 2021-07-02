GOP senators signal they may fire some Walz Cabinet members

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate are signaling they may fire one or more of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s Cabinet commissioners. GOP Sen. Michelle Benson wouldn’t name who might be in danger when pressed by Democrats Friday. But she said Republicans plan to “remain vigilant and attentive to the governor’s appointments” when they reconvene Tuesday. The Senate removed two commissioners during special sessions last summer. Some Cabinet members who’ve taken positions at odds with Republicans have included Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Laura Bishop. But Benson told Minnesota Public Radio that Malcolm is not a target.