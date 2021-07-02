Grilling tips for a safe holiday weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Planning on spending your 4th of July weekend at the grill with family and friends? Health officials want to remind you of ways to stay safe, while enjoying your food.

Meghan Beuchel at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse said foodborne illness accounts for over 180,000 hospital visits a year. She said the first thing to remember when grilling out is to keep meat stored in the refrigerator or in a good cooler.

But most importantly, Beuchel said, using a clean grill is critical.

"The basic act of cleaning your grill appropriately," Beuchel said.

"Of course a good way to go about it is to follow the manufacturers instructions for cleaning your grill, but as a general rule of thumb, a really good way to clean your grill is to use a moist paper towel and clean the grill grates to make sure that your getting off any of that bits of debris that might harbor bacteria."

Beuchel also said to make sure you're preheating your grill appropriately to help get rid of any extra amounts of bacteria.

Another thing to keep in mind, according to health experts, is to use mindful marinating. In other words, don't leave raw meat out on the counter while it's marinating and don't use a marinade that was touching raw meat.

Some final grilling temperatures to remember for grilling meat: