Hands the key to keeping a grip in Olympic climbing

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Olympic sport climbers go to great lengths to protect their hands. A climber’s hands are the main instrument in the sport, like a baseball player’s glove or a tennis player’s racquet. Damaged skin can knock a climber out of a competition. A finger injury can knock them out for up to a year. Climbers use a variety of techniques to protect their hands, from lotions and balms to rubber gloves while doing the dishes or taking a shower. One climber supposedly burned his fingertips on a hot tea kettle to make the skin tougher.