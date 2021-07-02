Important tips on how to keep your pets safe this weekend and in the heat

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the Fourth of July upon us and the summer sun beating down, veterinarians share important information on how to keep your pets safe.

Local veterinarian Dr. Douglas Kratt, President of the American Veterinary Medical Association, said with summer here and taking pets on walks, owners need to be cautious in the conditions.

"The heat will come through and it will affect our pets just as much as it does us," said Kratt.

He said there are signs of heat stroke that people can look for if they think their pet is overheating.

"If the dogs are panting pretty heavy, pretty excessively, with their lips pulled back a bit, that is something to be looking for. Also, if it seems like they are losing energy, that's another thing you should be aware of that they are possibly overheating," said Kratt.

They may act a bit weak or disoriented as well he said.

"We are trying to keep them from that point. Some of the things I recommend for people, make sure they have access to plenty of fresh water. If we are doing our walks and things, try to do them in the mornings or when we are not under the hottest part of the day," said Kratt.

With blacktop and the pavement, Kratt said that can heat up under the sun and be too hot for their paws.

"I recommend people use the back of their hand on that to see it that's too hot for their hand," said Kratt.

He said the amount of time it takes to overheat depends on their pet's coat. Along with this, no pet should ever be left in the car over the summer because of the temperatures. He said it doesn't take much time for them to overheat in a warm car.

When it comes to the Fourth of July celebrations, Kratt said leave your pet at home if possible because they could be afraid of the fireworks or even get into food that isn't good for them.

He said July 4th and 5th are the biggest days that shelters see for stray animals because they escaped during fireworks or may have run away out of fear.

Kathy Kasakaitas, Animal Control Supervisor at the Coulee Region Humane Society, said if you know your pet is afraid of fireworks, make sure to put them in an interior room where they can feel safer and keep them as calm as possible.

"For animal control, this is one of our busiest nights for dogs running at large so if your pets are outside, if you can bring them into the garage," said Kasakaitas. "We go on calls a lot the night of fireworks that the dogs busted through gates, jumped over fences. There is a lot of traffic out there. It's dark out. We don't want your animals to get hit or hurt so do what's best for the animal at this time."

They both recommend having a current photo of your pet and that their tags are up to date with current information just in case.