In Mexico, transgender politicians make strides

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Salma Luévano was arrested for publicly identifying herself as transgender in provincial Mexico in 1985; now she is set to take office as a member of Congress. It has been a long journey, but one that appears to be breaking through the rigid definitions of gender that once prevailed in Mexico. Luévano is one of two transgender federal legislators elected in the country’s June 6 elections. She plans to lead a campaign to get gender equality written into the constitution and gain recognition nationwide for same-sex marriage and gender identity.