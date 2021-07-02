Lawyer: Ex-officer reaches plea deal in Black man’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An attorney says a white former Nashville police officer will plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday just ahead of his first-degree murder trial, three years after he fatally shot an armed Black man from behind during a foot chase. Attorney David Raybin made the confirmation Thursday on behalf of 27-year-old former Officer Andrew Delke, who was about to face trial on a first-degree murder charge over the death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick. The attorney for Hambrick’s family says Hambrick’s mother was not consulted and did not know about the deal until after it was done. The attorney says the deal includes a three-year prison sentence. Delke resigned Thursday.