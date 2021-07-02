Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting outside Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused in a fatal shooting outside a Madison hotel has pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Jalyn Cain-Roberson entered the plea Thursday to first-degree reckless homicide in Dane County Circuit Court as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Charges of first-degree intentional homicide and bail-jumping were to be dismissed. According to a criminal complaint, Cain-Roberson killed 18-year-old Dembo Jammeh at the Red Roof Inn on June 30, 2020, after the two were involved in a dispute at a nearby gas station. Surveillance video showed Cain-Roberson following Jammeh to the hotel, where he was shot three times. His body was found at the bottom of an exterior set of stairs.