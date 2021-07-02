Moisés Kaufman brings to NY whole new ‘Seven Deadly Sins’

NEW YORK (AP) — It started last fall in a series of vacant storefronts along an iconic Miami Beach thoroughfare as a safe way to offer theater during the coronavirus pandemic. Now Moisés Kaufman has brought “Seven Deadly Sins” to New York City, with seven new short plays about pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony and sloth. Originally conceived by Michel Hausmann for the Miami New Drama, the new show — produced by Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live — officially opened Tuesday in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District for a “strictly limited engagement” that has already been extended one week, through July 25.