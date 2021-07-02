Perez, Alberto go deep as Royals rally past Twins 7-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez went deep hours after being selected for the All-Star Home Run Derby, and Hanser Alberto added a tiebreaking two-run shot for Kansas City, helping the Royals rally past the Minnesota Twins 7-4. The Royals bullpen took over for Brady Singer after three innings and allowed one run the rest of the way to end a nine-game losing streak. Richard Lovelady got his first big league win with two scoreless innings, and Scott Barlow handled the ninth for his third save. J.A. Happ took the loss for Minnesota.