Rare heart and lung transplant saves La Crosse man’s life

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An extremely rare heart and lung transplant saved a La Crosse man's life after just one day on UW Health's transplant wait list.

Daniel Milburn started experiencing shortness of breath back in March, but he dismissed it as asthma. Milburn quickly learned his symptoms were a result of something far more dire, a rare pulmonary disease that left him needing a double lung and heart transplant to survive.

As Milburn's symptoms worsened, he was flown from La Crosse to University Hospital in Madison. He was then put on life support until a suitable donor was found.

Luckily for Daniel, his wait for lifesaving organs ended less than 24 hours after being placed on the waiting list.

"The first words I ever heard from my doctor was 'good news we got you on the transplant list', and I'm like I woke up here and I'm on a transplant list?" Milburn said. "I thought he had the wrong patient."

His doctors said although UW Health has one of the shortest wait times for a lung transplant in the nation, the timeline still surprised them.

"We needed both a heart and two lungs that were a good fit for him so that just raises the complexity a little bit more," UW Health Medical Director Dr. Erin Lowery said. "So, i was surprised how quickly he got organs."

Health officials said Daniel's recovery is going remarkably well and he should be able to return to work soon.