Some fans. No fans. Tokyo undecided as games open in 3 weeks

TOKYO (AP) — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has repeated that banning fans from venues is still an option with the games opening in just three weeks. This would be a reversal of a decision spelled out 10 days ago by organizers to allow a limited number of local fans. Fans from abroad were banned months ago. The possible change of direction is being forced by rising new infections in Tokyo and the appearance of the rapidly spreading delta variant. The Olympics are to open on July 23. The decision on fans is expected to be announced next week. The government’s top COVID-19 adviser Dr. Shigeru Omi has said the safest option is without any fans.